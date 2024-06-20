Had a passion for life, traveling, theatre, volunteering and helping anyone in need

WAKEFIELD — Frances Mary Cheney, 77, of Wakefield and formerly of North Reading, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Chelsea on October 8, 1946, Frances was the loving daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Kalkanajian) Stanuchenski. She was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1964, and later attended Salem State.

Frances was an Aerospace Quality Control Inspector for many years; she retired in 2014. She was an active member of St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, and worked in the Rectory. She volunteered at many church and town events.

Frances also worked for the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading for 22 years and later did Private Home Care. She was a member of the Quannapowitt Players in Reading, Council on Aging in North Reading and Wakefield, and the Land Utilization Committee in North Reading.

Frances had such a passion for life and happiness. She was very kind, generous, and always reaching out to anyone who needed help. She loved her family ever so much and thoroughly enjoyed hosting dinner parties at her home monthly. She also loved to travel all over, particularly to Europe, Hawaii, the islands and Mexico. Frances could frequently be found at the beach, on the boat, taking a motorcycle ride, or at events in town. She also loved the theatre, ballets, opera, hot air balloons and so much more. She especially loved her Yellow 2002 Thunderbird Classic and going to car shows. She was a resident of Wakefield for the past 12 years and was a very good friend of the North Reading Transcript

Family members include her loving husband, Philip Goddard; her son, James C. Cheney, Sr.; her brother, Wayne Stanuchenski; her grandchildren, Christopher James Cheney, Kathleen Rose Cheney and James Christopher Cheney, Jr., and other loved extended family members.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading. Please go directly to church. Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com