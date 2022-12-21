Very giving, family-oriented, and was always willing to help

NORTH READING — John J. Firriello, 80, of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield and New York, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

Born in New York, New York on March 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Sebastian and Mary (Scelzi) Firriello. John was a graduate of Westinghouse Vocational School in Brooklyn, New York. He worked as a purchasing manager and then later worked as a constable and a healthcare worker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Family members include his loving wife Claire (Bauer) Firriello; his son Paul Firriello; his brother Michael Firriello, sisters Celeste Dew and Antoinette Muller, and granddaughters Siena and Lyla Firriello.

John was a very giving, family-oriented person. He always wanted and was willing to help them. He was a resident of North Reading for the past 42 years. He was a member of St. Michael Parish in North Andover, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

His funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, December 21 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, 196 Main Street, in North Andover. Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 20 at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice.