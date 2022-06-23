A kind, caring and generous woman who always put others first

NORTH READING — Patricia A. (Marshall) Timoney, 80, of North Reading, formerly of Malden, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Patricia was married for 57 years to the late James J. Timoney who passed last year.

Born in Lynn on October 8, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Louise (Queeney) Marshall. She was a graduate of Girls Catholic High School (formerly Immaculate Conception High School) in Malden and worked as an Administrative Assistant for Varian Associates in Waltham for many years. She was a resident of North Reading for 60 years and a member of St. Theresa’s Church.

Patty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother – affectionately called “Nana.” She was kind, caring, and generous; always putting others first. She loved her family, friends, grandchildren and Godchildren with all her heart. Gathering to celebrate life’s events, big or small meant the world to her. She always made time to talk whether on the phone or chatting over a cup of coffee. She loved shopping to find the perfect gift, enjoyed writing stories, listening to music, singing, and watching movies. Her faith was constant, certain and unwavering. She lived a full and wonderful life and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her loving family members including her son Jeffrey and his wife Dena; daughters, Deborah and Susan and her husband Larry; she was the proud Nana of Ashleigh, Katherine, Alexia and Robert and the sister of Robert and Paul Marshall.

Her funeral was held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading on Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Alzheimer’s Association or American Lung Association. To send an online message of condolence please go to www.croswellfuneralhome.com.