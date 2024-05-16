A SUCCESSFUL fundraiser organized by the Letzeisen family of North Reading and hosted by China Cuisine, 235 Main St., benefitted the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society last Wednesday night. Shown with the many raffle items donated by local businesses are Full Throttle team member Linda Letzeisen (at left) and China Cuisine owner Shanshan Ou. China Cuisine also donated a portion of the night’s proceeds to the cause. Michael Letzeisen leads FullThrottleAtCancer.com with a stated mission of raising $50,000 for the LLS in honor of his dad, Mark, who has Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and in memory of his friend and co-worker, Keith, who died from Burkitts Lymphoma. (Lynn Ferrazzani Photo)