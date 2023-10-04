THE WANING Harvest Moon rises over the Rev. Daniel Putnam House on Bow Street Tuesday night, October 2. The house remains draped in mourning bunting to honor the memory of Patricia Romeo, former House Director and past President of the Historical and Antiquarian Society, for whom preservation of the 1720 structure and its importance to the founding of the town were paramount. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
About The Author
Related Posts
Sports: October 3, 2023
October 3, 2023
Front Page: October 3, 2023
October 3, 2023
West Side standoff
October 3, 2023
106 units OK’d for Broadway
October 3, 2023