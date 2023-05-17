PROCEEDS FROM the 3rd annual Pottery Fundraiser to benefit the North Reading Food Pantry, organized by potter Janet Chiovoloni in her Peter Road neighborhood May 6, totaled $4,119. Janet, her husband and friends visited the pantry on Monday to present the check and personally thank the Food Pantry’s volunteers who work tirelessly to make life easier for the town’s residents. Front row, from left: Margaret Corbett, Ann McSweeney, Bonnie Wallace, Donna Gonzalez (potter), Cindy Elmore, Janet Chiovoloni (potter), Penny Esposito, Kate Schulz, Heather Griffin and Teresa Sanphy; back row, from left: Jeff Shapiro and David Chiovoloni. Missing from the photo: Helen Maynard and Dana Rudolph. (Renee Bianchi Photo)