NORTH READING — The newly formed Transportation Committee is looking for volunteer drivers to form the basis of the new “North Reading Rides Together” program.

These volunteer drivers will help their neighbors who cannot drive get to medical appointments and other places of importance.

Weekday and daytime availability is required for a weekly or monthly commitment. Volunteering as a driver will help the Transportation Committee build community and help your neighbors with transportation needs. The committee’s motto is “We can’t get there alone but together we can.” Its new rideshare logo, “North Reading Rides Together” program, was designed by member Edward Calabritto.

There will be a meeting of the Transportation Committee on Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m. at the Edith O’Leary Senior Center located on the first floor of the Third Meeting House at the top of the Town Common, 157 Park St. To learn more please contact Lillian Hartman at [email protected] or call 978-357-5284.