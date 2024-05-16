NORTH READING — Each Memorial Day, the country honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our county.

The North Reading Historical Society will open the Rev. Daniel Putnam House during the ceremony on the common and during the parade where a display honoring the local men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice will be set up with their service memorabilia, such as uniforms, certificate, photo and medals.

If you would like your relative who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country to be displayed, please contact Lillian to arrange for him or her to be included: lillian.martin@hotmail.com or 978-664-2454.

Additionally, other tables will be set up with the memorabilia of local veterans.

The Rev. Daniel Putnam House is located at 27 Bow Street.