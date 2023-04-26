THE NORTH READING Youth Soccer 3rd grade boys came away with a championship after a strong season. (Courtesy Photo)

WINCHESTER — From November through April North Reading Youth Soccer families could be found on the sidelines at Danvers Indoor Sports and Teamworks in Winchester. Over 12 soccer teams, ranging from 2nd grade through 8th grade, competed throughout the winter.

While the indoor soccer programs are not directly affiliated with North Reading Youth Soccer, individual coaches recruit their team members to play. Playing indoor soccer has grown in popularity in North Reading, and it is in many part thanks to the dedicated volunteer coaches who make it possible.

The indoor soccer season at Danvers Indoor Sports culminated with a championship weekend where the teams played a tournament format, 3 play-in games and a championship game.

The 4th grade boys Renegades and the 3rd grade boys both came away as Champions in their divisions. The 4th grade boys Renegades did so by scoring 19 goals and letting in zero against them.

In addition, five teams were the Runner Up in their divisions: the 8th grade girls Hive, 5th grade girls Swam, 4th grade girls Bandits, 4th grade girls Rebels, and 4th grade boys Rebels.

The hard work these young athletes put in throughout the Winter season will help them be successful as they head into the start of the Spring soccer season.