WAKEFIELD — March 1 is the cut-off date for ordering an engraved brick to be installed in the 2024 installation at the Colonel Connelly flagpole plaza at the head of the Lake. Order forms may be obtained at the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt website at folq.org.

Bricks by the Lake is a community heritage project endorsed by the Town of Wakefield and managed by the Friends of lake Quannapowitt. One hundred percent of the proceeds are invested into improvements of lakeside parklands.