WAKEFIELD — The following was sent to Wakefield Memorial High families by Principal Amy McLeod. Some editing was necessary because of internet links.

I hope this email finds you all doing well and enjoying your summer break. Things are progressing along well here at school as we plan and prepare for student arrival in September. I wanted to provide you with a few summer updates. Please note that we will share more specific updates and information in a few weeks as we get closer to school. In the meantime, please read this update and reach out to the main office if you have any questions.

New Student/Grade 9 Orientation

Incoming freshmen and new students to WMHS are invited to attend Orientation at WMHS next week on Thursday, August 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Orientation will start in The Savings Bank Theater and students should be dropped off at the second set of doors in front of the high school (The Savings Bank Theater doors). This will be an opportunity for students to:

• Meet school administrators

• Receive class schedules and an overview of the coming year

• Interact with current WMHS students (Class Officers, Team Captains, members of Student Council, and other Student Leaders)

• Tour the high school and locate your homeroom, classrooms, and locker

• STUDENTS SHOULD ARRIVE BEFORE 9:30 a.m. TO BE CHECKED IN FOR THE ORIENTATION SESSION.

An optional pizza lunch will be available to students at the end of the orientation session in the cafeteria. All pizza is ordered through a district-approved, allergy-aware vendor and there is a space to indicate food allergies on the sign-up form. Students should plan to be picked up at the front of the high school (in the front driveway on Farm Street).

Schedules

As mentioned above, grade 9/new students will receive class schedules at Orientation. Schedules for students in ALL GRADES will be available in PowerSchool on August 15. Students should consult their schedules and follow their assigned schedules on Day 1, which begins with HR/Advisory. If additional schedule problems exist, students should see their guidance counselors after the first day of school.

Updated daily bell schedule

The Wakefield School Committee has approved the 5 minute addition to the daily bell schedule.

First day of school

Thursday, September 5 is Opening Day, the first day of school for students. All students in grades 9-12 will report to homerooms at 7:30 a.m. (the warning bell rings at 7:25). We will have a special first day schedule, with an extended homeroom period, which will be shared as we get closer to Opening Day.

Locker locks & supplies

All WMHS students will be issued a locker during homeroom on the first day of school. All students should provide their own combination lock to secure their belongings (if a lock is not already built into their locker). If your child cannot secure their own lock, please reach out to guidance for help.

*Students will find out about other supplies from individual teachers during the first few weeks of school. There is not a school-wide required supply list, however students should come to school with a writing utensil and notebook to start the year.

Fall athletics

• Information about athletics, including exact times and locations for tryouts, will be sent out from the Athletics Department shortly.

Student photos/IDs:

We will be taking individual photos of ALL STUDENTS in September both for student IDs and for our information system. More detailed information will be coming on these photos, including dates and a schedule. Students do not have to purchase photos, but all students must sit so that their photo is current in our student data system.

Student parking

Since construction is fully underway for the new WMHS, parking will be a challenge as we continue to move through the ongoing phases of construction. It is important that we work together and adhere to the guidelines below in order to handle the parking issues.

• The upper student parking lot will be closed during the scheduled expansion from 82 to 122 parking spaces. The anticipated reopening date is October 1st, 2024. Parking for students will be limited until this date.

• Hemlock Road and Farm Streets will be available for student parking at the start of the year. We are also trying to reserve a row of spots in the teacher’s parking lot (off Hemlock Road) for students to access. More to come on this as we get closer to September.

• Parking spots will be VERY limited at the start of the year (until the upper lot reopens in October) so we ask that students drive only if necessary, and safely share rides as much as possible.

• Students must refrain from any spots in the front circle or any spaces marked reserved for teachers, athletics, and WCAT, which will be clearly marked.

• Students who will be driving to school must register their car (by license plate number) so that we have an accurate list of student vehicles parked in locations around WMHS. Students will be allowed to list more than one vehicle if they use a family car. Throughout the year, if this information should change, students should let the main office know so we can update the database.

School-issued devices

We are a Bring Your Own Device school community – students may bring any device (laptop or tablet). If students/families cannot provide or do not choose to bring their own device, one will be provided by the Wakefield Public Schools. If your student wishes to borrow a device from the school, more information about the lending process will be shared prior to the start of school.

Family involvement & communication at WMHS

Here are a few opportunities for families to become involved with WMHS. Here are just a few-

PTSA:

• The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) includes school, parent and student membership and benefits the entire school community through the support of special events such as Senior Class Night, Teacher Appreciation Week, etc.

• The PTSA requests that each family sends an annual donation of $25 (or whatever amount you are comfortable contributing) to the PTSA ℅ the WMHS Main Office.

• For more information about the PTSA and their schedule of meetings, you can contact Marcie Schuster, PTSA President, at marcieschuster@gmail.com.

School Council

• Another opportunity to have input and make a difference at WMHS is by becoming a representative on the School Council. The School Council, which meets one evening per month, is an advisory group to the principal that provides parent input into the school’s annual Improvement Plan. If you are interested in continuing on or becoming a parent representative on our School Council, please email me your reasons for interest at amy.mcleod@wpsk12.org. Please include “School Council” in the subject line.

Other

• Other parent organizations, such as the Music Boosters, Warrior Club, and others, support specific activities and will announce meetings during the school year. The WMHS Alumni Foundation and the Wakefield Educational Foundation also welcome your participation and will be reaching out.

• We encourage all WMHS families to visit our NEW SCHOOL WEBSITE regularly to learn about activities, events, and other updates here: wpsk12.org

• The high school also has multiple social media accounts that we update throughout the year to help us celebrate school successes, share important information with the community, and highlight teaching and learning.

— Instagram: therealwmhs

— Facebook: Wakefield Memorial High School (@therealwmhs)

Important notes:

•Yearbook Portraits: We exclusively use O’Connor Studio portraits or their ID images for yearbook photos.

•Yearbook Quotes and Deadlines: Details about yearbook quotes and purchase deadlines can be found in the FAQ.

To ensure you don’t miss out on important senior year information and events, please make sure your student has joined the Class of 2025 Google Classroom. The code was sent to students multiple times this spring. Students should check previous emails from the yearbook staff or class advisors for the code. If you have any questions about the yearbook, please don’t hesitate to contact the yearbook committee or Yearbook Faculty Advisor, Diana Ho, at diana.ho@wpsk12.org.

More detailed information, including information about student devices and mandatory information forms, will be coming in a few weeks as we get closer to school. In the meantime, please reach out to the main office if you have any further questions.

I hope you all continue to enjoy the rest of your summer vacation!