By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Six livid residents blasted Superintendent Kristen Vogel and the School Committee for their handling of the staff morale crisis, budget cuts and staff retention issues during a Nov. 21 meeting.

The meeting featured a large number of residents who wanted to speak about the Lynnfield Teachers Association’s concerns, but School Committee Chair Rich Sjoberg only allowed six people to speak for three minutes each as stipulated in the school board’s public comment policy.

“We will be offering an extended public comment period at our Dec. 12 School Committee meeting so that there will be an opportunity for us to also hear your input,” said Sjoberg.

Sjoberg said the School Committee decided to schedule the extended public participation portion for the Tuesday, Dec. 12 meeting because School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt and School Committee member Kate DePrizio were unable to attend this past Tuesday’s meeting, which took place after deadline. He also noted that the school board’s Nov. 21 meeting had to conclude by 6:30 p.m. due to a previously scheduled Conservation Commission meeting.

Vogel looked down the entire time while the five parents and a grandmother spoke. Bryant Street resident Kristen Elworthy, who was the last parent to speak, asked Vogel to look up and listen to her concerns. The parents in attendance gave Elworthy a round of applause as the superintendent looked up.

“Every parent here is here because of the teachers,” said Elworthy. “They are the core of our kids’ education. When they tell us something is wrong, we listen to every word that they say. And when they tell us something is going on with them, we owe it to them to be here for them. We trust them.”

In addition to being “alarmed” by the letter that LTA President Alexandria Cellucci sent to Vogel and the School Committee in late October, Elworthy said she was “more alarmed about the value placed on the feedback from parents and the community.”

“The responses that parents got from cut-and-paste emails when we are taking time to express concerns and the fact we are given 15 minutes to speak tonight when all of us left work early, came here in the middle of Thanksgiving travel and everything else is a really tough pill to swallow for parents,” said Elworthy. “I understand that you have restrictions too, but you all knew this was going to happen tonight.”

Elworthy said Lynnfield parents “all know what is going on in these schools.”

“I want you to all understand there is a trust issue between the School Committee, the parents and the administration,” said Elworthy. “That has been there. And we are now learning there is a trust issue that the teachers have. It bothers me to no end as a former journalist, as a parent and as a human being that teachers feel uncomfortable talking. That really bothers me. There should be a teacher here talking about what they are experiencing, and I don’t believe them not showing up to talk is because they feel that nothing is wrong.”

Smith Farm Trail resident Adriana Nastari, who has worked in education for over 20 years, said her children have had “amazing teachers and coaches.” She said the recent article about the LTA’s concerns made her realize the district has “a serious problem.” She encouraged school officials to “engage in a dialogue” with the community, teachers and staff members.

“The decisions that have been made or may be made are impacting current and future students,” said Nastari. “You were elected by the community to be the voice for our children and to maintain our district’s reputation. Our children need you more than ever. These children aren’t the same children that teachers had in front of them 15, 10 or even five years go. Their needs have changed.”

Sjoberg cut Nastari off for going past the three-minute limit, which prompted the concerned parent to post the remainder of her statement on her Facebook page. She wrote that, “the lack of transparency and dialogue, added with the dismissiveness of parent concerns, has caused a lot of assumptions to be made.” She also said School Committee member Kate DePrizio’s recent Facebook post expressing concerns about staff morale “did not ignite this discussion.”

“The community has been talking,” Nastari wrote. “This was coming. We are a town of highly educated professionals. We have been paying attention. Now let’s work together as a community to find some common ground so we do what’s best for all the children in this community. Let’s maintain the reputation of this town and our school system. We as a community have always done our job, now you need to do yours.”

Durham Drive resident Ellen Crawford criticized the budget development process that has occurred during Vogel’s tenure.

“I am perplexed by the lack of transparency this board provides when it comes to the school budget,” said Crawford. “On more than one occasion, multiple residents have requested the budget book to go back to the way it was presented just a few years ago before Superintendent Vogel made the change. We, as taxpayers, are asked at each April Town Meeting to accept the budget, yet we have no idea how or where our money is being spent. This should not be the case. You, as the School Committee, have the power to present it in any format that you choose, not that the superintendent chooses.”

Crawford also ripped the School Committee for giving Vogel, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr and Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tom Geary each double digit raises in the middle of their respective contracts.

“What prompted this? Did the superintendent or the others request an increase or threaten to leave?” Crawford asked. “It was stated you didn’t want any of them to leave and that their combined knowledge was invaluable. Do you feel the same about the 18 experienced and dedicated teachers and staff whose jobs were either cut or they left because they could no longer work for this administration? Your concerns over keeping valuable leadership seem to overshadow truly what is happening here with our teachers, staff and administrators. Obviously, the money must have been in the budget or you would not have been able to approve the raises.”

Murphy Way resident Amy Feinberg said she and her husband, Jeffrey, are the parents of children attending Lynnfield Middle School. She said one of their children is enrolled in the Differentiated Learning Program (DLP).

“This classroom represents the children most in need of assistance from our teaching staffing to make the meaningful progress and to receive a proper education that they are required by law,” said Amy. “It has become alarmingly apparent that we are having these staffing issues as it be seen by the high attrition rate and slow replacement hires. The middle school has lost two critical teachers and many paraprofessionals.”

Jeffrey Feinberg agreed.

“We are concerned that the current bar for the paraprofessionals that we are hiring is a high school or trade school diploma preferred, but not required,” said Jeffrey. “Our children receive the majority of their instruction from paraprofessionals. To see we are recruiting people who are not trained in teaching or being able to professionally address the needs of our children is disheartening. Why don’t we increase the base pay for our paraprofessionals and our teachers? Why not institute hiring bonuses or other incentives to ensure we are getting the appropriate professionals that our children need? If we can increase the superintendent’s pay in a non-contract year, we should be able to do something for teacher retention.”

Amy concluded the couple’s remarks by stating: “Our children are the ones suffering.”

Apple Hill Lane resident Mark Vitagliano expressed disappointment with the leadership displayed by Vogel and four School Committee members.

“Being a leader means acknowledging when there are problems and issues, and committing yourself to addressing and solving those issues,” said Vitagliano. “I am not seeing great leadership from our school system or from our School Committee right now. I have addressed my concerns with our School Committee, which comes directly from speaking with teachers who are afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation. I have received back generic cut-and-paste responses, which are the same as everyone who emailed the School Committee has received, telling me that there are no issues.”

Vitagliano praised DePrizio for sharing her concerns about the state of Lynnfield Public Schools in her Facebook post. The meeting’s attendees gave her a thunderous round of applause.

“Kudos to you Kate,” said Vitagliano. “I don’t know you personally, but I appreciate your leadership and admire your integrity.”

Vitagliano said the school system has “a major culture and leadership issue within our schools that starts at the top with our superintendent and trickles down to some of the new leaders who have been appointed during her tenure.” He said Vogel and the other four School Committee members “don’t want to admit” the problem exists.

“Our teachers are not feeling heard, appreciated or valued,” said Vitagliano. “How many more good teachers, principals and assistant principals are we willing to lose before we address this issue? The School Committee and superintendent can continue to skirt this issue, but know that the demise of the Lynnfield school system lies firmly in your hands while you continue to do nothing.”

Vitagliano recommended that the School Committee hire a “culture or executive coach” to work with the board, Vogel and the Administrative Leadership Team. He also proposed that the committee discuss the various issues Lynnfield teachers, support staff and administrators are experiencing “in a safe and comfortable way” as opposed to simply listening to Vogel.

“My kids have had great teachers, and I don’t want to see them leave,” said Vitagliano. “Lynnfield should be a place where teachers want to stay, not leave. We need to do better and we deserve better. Our schools are at a crossroads. What will you all do to make the situation better?”