VISBLE FROM THE Main Street side, the Pam Wood Patio has been created on the grounds of Greenwood School to honor the late Pamela “Miss Pam” Woods, a long time, much-respected speech therapist at the school. The patio was recently dedicated in a simple ceremony with school Principal Tiffany Back, school faculty, parents, students, and members of Miss Pam’s family. Seated on the central bench, Pamela Wood’s parents, Carol and Edwin Wood, holding a photograph of the late Pamela Wood, are surrounded by family members, Greenwood School faculty, and Principal Tiffany Back (front row, sixth from right). (David Watts, Jr. Photos)
