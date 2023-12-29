By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – As if right on cue, the rain ended just as the 2023 Wakefield Independence Day Parade got underway at 5 p.m. on July Fourth. The crowds lining the parade route might have been slightly smaller, but nothing could dampen the patriotic party spirit that lasted until the last of the fireworks exploded over Lake Quannapowitt.

Town Engineer Bill Renault and Economic Development Coordinator Erin Kokinda got some unexpected pushback when they presented their Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan to the Town Council in mid-July. Several Town Councilors made loud and clear their opposition to the plan’s call to eliminate 200 parking spaces on Main Street along the Lake.

Two and a half years after deciding to eliminate the 70-year-old traditional Wakefield Warrior logo, the School Committee finally decided on a replacement last July. The new logo, consisting of a circular design with a “W” in the center, replaced the traditional Indian warrior design, which was deemed “offensive.”

In early August, the town made the intersection of Salem and Pleasant streets a 4-way Stop. Previously, only cars on Pleasant Street encountered a “Stop” sign. The Traffic Advisory Committee had recommended the 4-way stop due to the history of accidents at the intersection.

A request from a local resident to fly a Christian and a “Straight Pride” flag at the Americal Civic Center received a cool reception at an August Town Council meeting. The board did not consider the request worthy of its consideration.

The environmental activist group opposed to Northeast Metro Tech’s plans to build a new vocational school on a wooded site off Hemlock Road suffered a legal blow in August when a Middlesex Superior Court judge refused their request for an injunction to stop the preliminary site work.

A multiple-alarm fire caused extensive damage to the 400 block of Main Street, in the long-vacant building once occupied by Ristorante Molise. The property is currently before the Zoning Board of Appeals seeking permitting for a major upgrade.

In early September, Jimmy and Maria Assimakopoulos and family were honored in ceremonies at the Americal Civic Center. Earlier this year, Jimmy and Maria announced that they planned to retire and sell their iconic downtown eatery known as “Brothers.” The family was known for its civic involvement and generosity in the community.

The leadership of Town Council chairman Jonathan Chines suffered a blow in September when the full Council reversed his unilateral decision to order “NO IDLING” signs installed on Main Street along the Lake. The area is frequently used by people to enjoy the view while sitting in their cars with the engines idling. The signs were removed.

The idea of a man-made island in Lake Quannapowitt was floated in mid-September by Conservation Agent Rebecca Davis. The Town Council authorized Davis to apply for a $50,000 grant to create the fabricated floater, which would reportedly provide environmental and water quality benefits.

Blasting began in September as preliminary site preparation work continued at the future site of the new Northeast Metro Tech High School off Hemlock Road.

In late September, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved 106-unit residential project at 10 Broadway, the current location of MG Fitness. At the insistence of the ZBA, the original 124-unit proposal was reduced to 106 units.

The developer that would like to build a 12-unit 40B housing development at the end of Stark Avenue got an earful from neighbors and Town Councilors at a meeting in early October. Neighbors and abutters speaking at the meeting cited numerous issues, including flooding, parking, traffic and public safety concerns with getting fire apparatus down the street.

The threat of inclement weather on Oct. 7 caused the cancellation of the popular “Town Day” event on the Common.

In October, the Town Council approved a plan that will result in a new building housing public bathrooms at Hall Park. The new facility will serve patrons of the Farmers Market and users of Veterans Field along with the general public. The project is part of a general overhaul and rebuilding of the parking lot between Veterans Field and Hall Park.

In mid-October, several Town Councilors were critical of a plan to create more residential density around the commuter rail station and downtown areas. A proposal by Wakefield’s “MBTA Communities Working Group” was criticized for allowing even more new multifamily housing than what is required under the state’s new Chapter 40A MBTA Communities Multifamily Zoning law. Several Town Councilors wondered why the local Working Group would propose a plan that goes well beyond what the state law requires in allowing more multifamily housing to be built in Wakefield.

Meanwhile, the town moved in October to stop a proposed 100-unit 40B affordable housing project on Nahant Street by invoking a “Safe Harbor” claim, contending that that Wakefield has made significant progress in adding to its affordable housing stock.

In late October, the Wakefield girls’ cross-country team capped an undefeated season by winning the Middlesex League Freedom Division crown.

Nearly every resident speaking at a public forum held by the Planning Board at the end of October opposed a multi-family zoning plan created in response to a state mandate requiring by-right multi-family zoning around transit hubs. Most residents said they favored a plan based on minimum compliance with the state mandate.

Environmental activists suffered a major setback in early November when the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection overturned the Wakefield Conservation Commission’s earlier denial of Northeast Metro Tech’s plan to build a new regional vocational school on a wooded parcel off Hemlock Road.

The acclaimed Wakefield Memorial High School Marching Band took top honors at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in November.

By a 4-3 vote on Nov. 13, the Town Council voted to retain the parking on Main Street along Lake Quannapowitt. The vote came after Town Engineer Bill Renault and Economic Development Coordinator Erin Kokinda presented their latest Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan.

After a lengthy debate in mid-November, Town Meeting approved the most restrictive energy code for the town.

Also in mid-November, the Planning Board held another public forum on a multi-family zoning plan around public transit created in response to a state mandate.

In November, the statues on the lower level on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument on the Common were removed for repair as part of a $300,000 restoration of the 121—year-old monument.

On Nov. 29, an attempt by chairman Jonathan Chines to amend the town’s Flag Policy failed in a 3-3 vote.

On Friday evening, Dec. 1, a crowd gathered for the annual “Lighting of the Lights” ceremony on the Common sponsored by the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association.

Another lighting ceremony drew a large crowd for the menorah lighting on the Common on Friday, Dec. 8, sponsored by Chabad of the North Shore.

The following day, kids and families gathered on the Common to greet the arrival of Santa Claus sponsored by the Rotary Club.

On Dec. 11, the Town Council unanimously denied a resident’s request to fly the pro-life flag at the Americal Civic Center.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, local volunteers gathered at Forest Glade Cemetery to place nearly 500 wreaths on the graves of veterans as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Residents awoke on Monday, Dec. 18 to find that a fierce overnight storm had toppled the Town Christmas Tree on the Rockery. Forestry Department workers had the tree back up by Wednesday.

On Dec. 19, the MBTA Communities Working Group voted unanimously to endorse a compliance plan that exceeds the requirements of a state mandate for allowing multi-family housing by right around the North Avenue commuter rail station and downtown.