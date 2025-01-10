Retired maternity nurse who enjoyed spending winters in Florida

STONEHAM — Patricia (Ward) McLucas, 86, of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield died on Tuesday, January 7 at the Sawtelle Hospice House in Reading.

Born in Melton Mowbray, England on May 14, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Mabel (Kiddel) Ward. Mrs. McLucas was raised and educated in England and moved to the United States in 1964. She was a retired maternity nurse and had worked at Malden and Winchester Hospitals. Mrs. McLucas was an active member of the Greenwood Union Church before its closing and most recently the First Baptist Church in Wakefield. She enjoyed spending her winters at Riverwood in Estero, FL.

She was the wife of the late Hugh McLucas. She was the mother of Jane McLucas of Waterville, ME and the late Craig McLucas of Cape Coral, FL. She is also survived by her brother Christopher Ward of Melton Mowbray, England. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 8 Lafayette St., Wakefield on Sunday, January 12 at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.