Enjoyed hockey and golf

AURORA, CO — Paul M. Garipay, 77, passed away on Monday, January 1 surrounded by his loving family in Aurora, CO. He was born in Melrose to L. Dorothy (Kiley) and Lewis Ellsworth Garipay on January 22, 1946.

Paul was the beloved husband of Pat (Kilday) Garipay of 48 years; devoted father of Chris, Brian and Danny; proud grandfather of Drew, Claire, Collins and Corinne; brother of Carol Carilli, the late Peter Garipay and the late Janet (Garipay) Urquhart.

Paul worked for Republic National Distributing Company as a District Manager! Paul loved hockey, golf and bartending. He enjoyed many vacations back East, especially Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH, cruises and spending time with family and friends.

A funeral Mass was held at St. Michael, The Archangel Catholic Church, 19099 E. Floyd Ave., Aurora, CO on Friday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Wounded Warrior Project.