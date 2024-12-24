PEABODY — The Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading girls’ hockey team is off to a 2-0-1 start this season.

The Tanners are coming off another strong season last year when they went 18-5 overall. After earning the No. 9 seed in the Div. 1 state tournament, PLNR defeated No. 24 Winchester 1-0 and No. 8 Pope Francis 2-1 before falling to to-seeded Notre Dame of Hingham 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

The Tanners return plenty of talented players to the team this season including NRHS seniors Alexa Pepper, Shirley Whitmore, Erin Dee, Vanessa Steinmeyer, Mia Lava and Alyse Mutti.

PLNR began their season on Dec. 14 with a 4-0 shutout over Falmouth at the Falmouth Ice Arena.

The Tanners followed that up by cruising past Medford 6-1 on Dec. 18 at McVann-O’Keefe Rink.

Their 2-0 start set up an always-thrilling matchup with St. Mary’s on Dec. 21 at McVann.

The reigning Div. 1 state champion Spartans, who beat Notre Dame of Hingham 5-4 in triple overtime in the Finals last year, opened the scoring with four minutes left in the 1st period to break an even start between the two.

The Tanners responded by scoring two goals in the final minute of the frame to reclaim the lead. Dee assisted on Ava Buckley tally with 48 seconds left. Then, with just 7 seconds left, Lava lit the lamp assisted by Whitmore.

A tense game continued into the 2nd period and the visitors were eventually able to tie it with about 3 minutes left making the game even once more through two periods.

The Spartans claimed control early in the 3rd, going up 3-2 with a goal just 2:38 into the period.

PLNR’s Daniella White found the equalizer on the power play, assisted by Chloe Gromko with 7:38 left in the game.

Neither team could find the winner in overtime as the game ended in a hard-earned tie. Mutti finished with 15 saves.

Lava earned player of the game honors from PLNR’s coaching staff after her goal and strong positioning in both the offensive and defensive zones.

The Tanners will travel to O’Brien Rink in Woburn on Dec. 28 at 12:50 p.m. to meet their Tanner counterparts. On Dec. 30, PLNR will return home to play Beverly/Danvers at 1 p.m.