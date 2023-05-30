CONNOR’S KINDNESS PROJECT (CKP) recently organized a CPR training program for their Teen Ambassadors and volunteers in conjunction with the Lynnfield Fire Department. Firefighter Dave Cumming donated his time to instruct these Lynnfield teens how to react during a life-threatening emergency. From left, Sophie Kennison, Audrey Janielis, Bella Giacobbi, Shealyn Moore, Slate Lopilato, Cumming, Brendan Sokop, Ryan Zanella, Niko Kozakis, CPK founder Connor Wright and Chase Carrera. (Courtesy Photo)