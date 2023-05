LHS Baseball pushed their winning streak to five games with three more wins last week, 5-4 over Ipswich, 10-0 over Amesbury and 14-2 over Pentucket. Lynnfield is 8-1 overall and tied for first in the CAL Kinney Division with Newburyport as both teams are 4-1 in league play. (Kristine Marengi Photo)

Post publication updates: Lynnfield defeats Hamilton-Wenham 6-2 (May 4)

Lynnfield falls to North Reading 7-6 in the continuation of Tuesday’s rain shortened game. (May 5)