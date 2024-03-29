WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Wakefield Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at Wakefield’s Public Safety Building, 1 Union St.

At this event, the community can bring tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs for safe disposal.

For more than a decade, the event has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications—those that are unwanted or expired—that too often become a gateway to addiction. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at close to 5,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed 8,950 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leaks. For more information, or to find additional collection sites near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.