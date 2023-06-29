Tuesday, July 4th promises to be a memorable one, as two extraordinary organizations put on a day-long celebration of our nation’s birthday.

The West Side Social Club’s Fourth of July Committee will bring us the traditional kids’ parades, contests and races in the morning and early afternoon at the Common. The Wakefield Independence Day Committee then puts on a well-attended parade that steps off at 5 p.m. on North Avenue. The West Side events are back in the evening, with a concert and fireworks display.

