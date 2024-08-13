Wakefield native, WHS graduate enjoyed friends and extended family

READING — Priscilla “Cilla” Louise (Melanson) Rose of Reading and formerly of Wakefield, entered into eternal rest peacefully at home on August 10, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Born at her Wakefield home on January 25, 1934 and raised there, she was the daughter of John E. and Beatrice (Richie) Melanson. For 68 years she was the beloved wife of Francis Walter Rose (“Rosie”).

As one of 10 children (predeceased by the late Edward Melanson, Violet Cerretani, James Melanson, Helen McNall, Virginia Riordan, Howard Melanson, Jeanne Wixtead, Janice Bruce and is survived by her sister Yvonne Melanson Carr), she cherished her time with family and friends. Priscilla attended Wakefield High School and upon graduation worked for the railroad. She married Rosie in 1956 and raised five children (Doreen Rose and her partner Mark Yelinek, Bob Rose, Louanne Hughes and her husband Jim Hughes, Mark Rose and his wife Maureen Rose, and Julie Migliorini and her partner Chris Murphy). In addition, Cilla was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Together Cilla and Rosie enjoyed life raising their children and socializing with their many friends and extended family. Cilla was a classy and beautiful woman who had many hobbies and passions throughout her life, including party planning and hosting, home decorating, cooking and baking, knitting, golfing with friends, flower arranging and bird watching. She enjoyed her many years of traveling with her family, including exploring North Conway and Ft. Myers. Through her involvement with the Catholic churches in her communities, she treasured her experience during her pilgrimage to Lordes and Fatima. Cilla loved life, loved to laugh and was kind to all she met.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 15 from 4-7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St., Reading on Friday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m.

A private family burial will take place on a later date at Forest Glen Cemetery in Reading.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to a charity of your choice or Beth Israel Lahey Health At Home.