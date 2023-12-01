Enjoyed Cape Cod

PEABODY — Priscilla A. Sanchez of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 27 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.

She was born on April 3,1928 and was the daughter of Joseph M. and Lauretta (Gillis) Burke of Revere, MA. She was a graduate of Revere High School and went to work at New England Telephone Company.

She shared 70 years of marriage with the late Edward R. Sanchez and is survived by five children: Linda Sanchez of Venice, FL; Karen Walsh and her husband Edward of Woburn; Joyce Gangemi and her husband Dan of Leland, NC; Laurie Lane of Manchester by the Sea; and Edward Sanchez and his wife Sharon of Duxbury. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters: Joseph M. Burke, Leo S. Burke, Mary (Halpin) Burke and Barbara (Lindskoog) Burke.

Priscilla dedicated her adult life to her husband and family. She was happiest when spending time with her family and relaxing at her favorite place on Cape Cod.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, December 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be sent to Care Dimensions, Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923 or online at www.caredimensions.org/care-services/hospice-houses/kaplan-house. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.