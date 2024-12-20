MELROSE — Project: Pop-Up, a publicly-funded initiative created to revitalize storefronts and commercial hubs is popping up in Melrose this holiday season at 497 Main St., Melrose (Melrose Family YMCA Green). The pop-up shop will be open a minimum Thursday-Sunday each week until December 22. For the most up-to-date hours, visit the featured brand’s social media accounts.

Nine small businesses ranging from children’s clothes to home decor will be on display offering creative and unique gifts from now through the holiday season. This unique partnership provides a chance for small brands to have a brick and mortar retail presence for a limited time and brings fresh, new brands directly to the community.

Project: Pop-Up is a grant-funded, public-private partnership powered by UpNext that is dedicated to supporting local innovation and entrepreneurship. With financial and professional support, Project: Pop-Up offers retailers, designers, artists and food purveyors a chance to take their concepts for a brick-and-mortar test drive. This holiday season nine individual brands will be popping up in the Project: Pop-Up Melrose location for one week each. See below for full list of brands and schedule.

Project: Pop-Up Melrose location is part of a collaboration with the City of Melrose and the Melrose YMCA which provides space for the pop up shop on the Melrose Family YMCA Green in front of the building.The YMCA receives a donation each week from Project: Pop-Up for the duration of the season, in a true show of what support and community collaboration can look like.

PARTICIPATING BRANDS

Dec 16-22, Housse Studio: Housse Studio textiles, home decor, accessories and art pieces bring color, joy and beauty into your home and are ideal for gifting to the color lovers in your life.

