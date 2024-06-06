By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE—In their final game of the season on May 26, the Melrose High softball team lost, 11-7, to visiting Swampscott at Pine Banks.

With that, Melrose saw their season wrap up and will focus on developing their young team on the off-season. Despite the loss, Melrose’s close effort is a reflection of the season development the team experienced.

“They [Swampscott] had a different pitcher than the first time we played them and we hit the ball well,” said Melrose assistant coach Frank Sorrenti.

The offense had eight hits total, as Maggie Turner was 2 for 3 at the dish with two runs scored, one RBI and a steal. Penny Schulz and Kate Stratford were both 2 for 4. Schulz had two runs batted in and she also scored once. Stratford, meanwhile, scored twice and knocked in one run.

Paige Crovo and Brynn Baker had the two other Melrose hits.

Riley Jones took the mound for the first four innings, striking out nine. Emi Judge pitched the final three frames fanning three Big Blue batters.

Previously Melrose had fallen to non-league Whittier Tech, 12-0, in a five-inning mercy-rule game. The Wildcats, who are the Commonwealth Athletic Conference champions this season, improved to 14-3 as they swept Melrose this season.

“They have a great pitcher (Kaylee Habib) who no-hit us,” pointed out Sorrenti. “She did a great job of mixing her pitches.

Melrose struck out 13 times in the game. Judge pitched the first four innings and Jones finished the game.

Melrose graduates no seniors this season and will return with an experienced squad in 2025, so they are expected to be competitive next spring.