WAKEFIELD — Tax Collector Kathleen M. Kelly and her staff want to remind all taxpayers that the Real Estate and Personal Property tax due date is Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The payment options offered include the following:

• Submit payment using the town’s website, HYPERLINK “http://www.wakefield.ma.us” www.wakefield.ma.us. Click the “Online Payments” heading and follow the prompts from the drop down menu.

• Mail the payment and bill coupon to the Collector of Taxes, P.O. Box 269, Wakefield, MA 01880

• Put the payment (no cash) and bill coupon in the black “TAX “drop box located near the parking lot of the William J. Lee Memorial Town Hall at 1 Lafayette Street.

Visit the Tax Collector counter at the William J. Lee Memorial Town Hall 8:00-4:30 M-T, 8:00-12:30 Friday.