By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Massachusetts State Police arrested a 29-year-old Providence, Rhode Island man after he allegedly crashed into a lamppost and a parked police cruiser in the Town Hall parking lot on Jan. 15.

Alexander Encarnacion was being pursued by Massachusetts State Police after he and other unidentified suspects allegedly tried breaking into a Billerica storage facility. Billerica Police informed Massachusetts State Police at 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 that they were pursuing Encarnacion while he was allegedly driving a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van on that community’s streets before getting onto Route 3 South.

“The occupant of the van, as well as accomplices in a sedan, had allegedly tried to break into a storage facility, according to the facility’s manager,” Massachusetts State Police wrote in a news release. “Responding Billerica Police officers pursued the van as it sped away from them. The sedan also sped away and was not pursued.”

State troopers and Billerica Police were pursuing Encarnacion on Route 3 South when he got onto Route 95 North. He allegedly had the van’s rear license plate covered and was wearing an orange ski mask while driving.

“As the pursuit approached Exit 57, North Avenue in Wakefield, the suspect vehicle struck stop sticks, a tire deflation device, put onto the road by a trooper, but kept going,” State Police wrote in the news release.

Encarnacion got off Exit 59 and proceeded on Main Street at 10:45 p.m. He allegedly jumped out of the van before it crashed into a lamppost and an unoccupied Lynnfield Police cruiser in the Town Hall parking lot.

“The suspect fled from the van on foot,” State Police wrote in the news release. “Massachusetts State Police troopers and Lynnfield Police began a search for the suspect.”

Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper Christina Cavagnaro and her partner, Thor, located and arrested Encarnacion on Lincoln Avenue just before 11:45 p.m.

Encarnacion was transported to Lahey Medical Center in Peabody to be treated for bite injuries that were allegedly caused by Thor. He was released from the hospital a short time later and was transported to the State Police-Danvers Barracks. He was arrested on negligent operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; failure to stop for police; a marked lanes violation; speeding and improper operation of a motor vehicle charges.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a bail clerk ordered Encarnacion held on $5,000 cash bail, which he did not post. He was arraigned in Peabody District Court on Jan. 16.

Billerica Police are continuing to investigate the storage facility break-in, and Encarnacion could be facing more charges.