By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Center Water District (LCWD) Board of Water Commissioners is considering a proposal that would allow hundreds of acres of open space to be used for passive recreation.

The Conservation Commission, the Open Space and Recreation Plan Working Group and the LCWD Water Commissioners discussed the proposal during an Oct. 30 joint meeting. The plan entails allowing 120 acres of LCWD-owned land adjacent to the Beaver Dam Brook Reservation and an additional 600 acres in Willis Woods on upper Main Street to be opened to the public for passive recreation.

Both areas are currently closed to the public, but people are still trespassing and are using them. A number of people have been illegally riding ATVs in Willis Woods.

“This is one of the most exciting opportunities we have had in Lynnfield,” said Conservation Commission Chair Don Gentile. “This truly is a unique opportunity to open up over 600 acres of property for passive recreational use by residents. The purpose of this joint meeting is to obtain formal approval from the Board of Water Commissioners to allow access to the LCWD properties for passive recreation.”

Open Space and Recreation Plan Working Group member Rich Kosian agreed.

“Only 30 percent of Lynnfield’s open space land is made up of conservation areas that are open to residents for passive recreation,” said Kosian. “Thirty-six percent of Lynnfield’s open space land is owned by the Lynnfield Center Water District and is currently closed to public use. Access to the district’s properties would dramatically increase the amount of open space available to the public for passive recreation.”

Kosian recalled that residents have stated they support increasing passive recreation opportunities in the 1998 Open Space and Recreation Plan, the 2002 Master Plan, the 2010 Open Space and Recreation Plan, the 2015 Master Plan Survey and the 2020 Open Space and Recreation Plan.

“For more than 25 years, residents have expressed a strong desire for more opportunities for passive recreation in Lynnfield,” said Kosian.

Town Administrator Rob Dolan said the Select Board “fully supports this project.”

“The Select Board has embraced the idea of expanding passive recreation,” said Dolan. “In terms of public safety and conservation, opening these trails is in the town’s interest. Myself, Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director Glenn Davis and Police Chief Nick Secatore enthusiastically support this proposal. Increasing the use of these trails improves public safety and cleanliness.”

LCWD Superintendent John Scenna said he has been discussing the proposed open space plan with Planning and Conservation Director Emilie Cademartori for the last few years. He said the LCWD Water Commissioners will be voting on the proposal at a meeting on Monday, Nov. 27.

“Water infrastructure is of high importance in this community,” said Scenna. “Our job is to protect that infrastructure from a safety perspective. After 9/11, it was easy to lock up the open spaces and not let anyone in. But we have discovered there is unregulated use in these spaces today. I see this as a potential improvement. While we have to ensure the system and its users are safe at the forefront, I feel this could strengthen our security system.”

LCWD Water Commissioner Andy Youngren inquired what happens if a person gets injured in the open spaces.

Dolan said the town and the LCWD will not be liable if someone gets injured. He said it will be similar to when children and adults go sledding at Mount Hood Golf Club in Melrose.

Youngren asked if an inter-municipal development between the town and the LCWD could be created for the open space plan.

“I think that would be beneficial,” said Dolan.

Essex County Greenbelt Association Conservation Operations Vice President Chris LaPointe, Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Senior Transportation Planner David Loutzenheiser and Ipswich River Watershed Association Resiliency Program Director Erin Bonney Casey each urged LCWD officials to allow passive recreation on its properties.

LCWD Water Commissioners Chairman Joe Maney asked about the maintenance cost for the trails.

“For Willis Woods, we have engaged with a consultant who has created a 10-year phased approach for constructing all of the trails,” said Planning and Conservation Director Emilie Cademartori. “For Beaver Dam Brook, an Eagle Scout presented a project about improving a few trails over the summer. Eagle Scout projects are usually self-funded through fundraising. We will be applying for grants for Willis Woods because the area is extensive. That is not something an Eagle Scout can do with a hacksaw. There is significant damage from illegal ATV use that has taken place for many years that needs to be corrected. That will take money and time.”

Cademartori noted that there are existing trails in town that are maintained even though there is no money in the town’s operating budget for them.

“We maintain them either through volunteers, neighborhood groups and Scouts,” said Cademartori. “We hope that with more trails comes more supporters. I don’t see a significant ongoing cost for maintenance. I don’t anticipate asking the DPW to go into Willis Woods to clear trees.”

Maney said the LCWD is going to have “some very lean years” due to the ongoing $20.5 million capital improvement program that is underway.

“I would feel a lot more comfortable supporting this if there were a plan,” said Maney. “If there is anything resembling a plan by Nov. 27 or maybe the expectation there will be something, I would certainly be in favor of this.”

Cademartori said she will not be asking the LCWD for any funds for trail maintenance. She said signs have to be purchased to make sure the LCWD’s properties are clearly identified for the people who will be using them for passive recreation.

“It’s not properly marked right now,” said Cademartori. “The Environmental Police can’t enforce prohibiting motorized vehicles because the property is not marked. Signage is the only immediate expense I can envision.”

Webelos Pack 48 den leader Brian Charville, who is also the Planning Board’s chair, expressed his support for the open space plan along with his son Fin and fellow Webelos Owen Moreira and Ethan Bloch.

“We support the LCWD opening up access in a controlled way,” said Charville. “We would like to hike in a safer way.”

In response to a question from Water Commissioner Steve Walsh, Cademartori said Bostik has agreed to provide Fire Department access for Willis Woods.

“That provides fire access and immediate public use of the easiest trail that requires the least amount of work,” said Cademartori.

Youngren also asked what should happen with hunting.

Cademartori recalled that the town only allows bow hunting, but she noted that there are hunters who are currently using Willis Woods. She said it will be up to the LCWD Water Commissioners to decide whether to allow hunting, but she said it should be off limits for the time being.

“I don’t want to invite the public into a property where hunting is actively happening without marked trails,” said Cademartori. “Right now, hunting is prohibited and hunting should continue to be prohibited until rules are developed.”

Essex County Greenbelt Association Conservation Operations Vice President Chris LaPointe noted that the nonprofit organization “allows hunting by written permission only” on its properties.

A man in attendance said he and his family support the open space project.

“We would definitely use them,” he said.

Locksley Road resident Patrick Curley, who is the assistant scoutmaster for Troop 48, said he supported the open space project.

“A big part of Scouting is service and giving back,” said Curley. “I think this is another opportunity to expand where we can perform service. Kids are on screens and devices a lot. Anything the town and the LCWD can do to create an environment that gets kids off screens and computers and into nature is a good thing. This is a way to bring Lynnfield together.”

Lovell Road resident Mike Bloch agreed.

“I grew up 10 miles north of this community,” said Bloch. “My hometown was filled with hiking trails, recreation trails and a rail trail. It would be really exciting to bring that to this community.”

Walsh and Youngren both indicated that they supported the open space plan.

“We are going to take the time to get the appropriate protections and permissions in place,” said Walsh.

Youngren concurred with Walsh’s viewpoint.

“I look at this project positively,” said Youngren.

The LCWD Water Commissioners will be voting on the open space proposal on Monday, Nov. 27.