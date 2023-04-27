THE WILDCATS tamed the Melrose High boy’s tennis team at a home match on Monday. (Megan Casey/Chloe Gentile photo)

Wilmington takes 4-1 victory

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High boys’ tennis team remains a strong 4-2 on the season after a 1-4 loss at home against a tough Wilmington team on Monday at the Lyons Court in Melrose.

The team enjoyed a victory behind the work of second double pair Ben Rossi and Dan O’Donnell, who enjoyed a three-set win over their Wildcat rivals.

“Our team overall competed well, but the matches didn’t go our way,” says Melrose head coach Sam Stallings.

Melrose had very close losses in second and third singles.

Patrick Stratford fell in a narrow two set loss in third singles and Sean Donovan played a great match at second singles, according to his coach. “Sean played a great match but just came out on the wrong side of it.”

Melrose, having only taken a loss to Belmont this season, remains a league favorite and will likely earn a playoff bid this season, which means this outcome is a reflection of the strength of Wilmington’s lineup.

“Wilmington’s a very good, experienced team,” says Stallings. “Our guys came out playing well, but Wilmington took our best shot and stayed in it. Hopefully it will be a leaning experience for us.”

Melrose will continue their Freedom contests with a home match against Stoneham on Wednesday (post deadline) before traveling to the Winchester Swim and Tennis Club this Friday, April 28 at 4:15.

On Friday, the MIAA is expected to release their first power ratings of the season. Expect Melrose to be ranked strongly.