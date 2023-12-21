READING — The Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) has launched a new and improved home energy evaluation kit aimed at promoting energy efficiency and empowering customers to take control of their energy consumption.

These home energy evaluation kits are available to borrow at the four local libraries within RMLD’s service territory as part of each library’s “Library of Things” collections. The participating libraries include the Lynnfield Public Library, Flint Memorial Library in North Reading, the Reading Public Library and the Wilmington Memorial Library.

Two kits will be available at each library, and customers interested in borrowing are encouraged check with their individual library for its circulation and renewal policy.

The home energy evaluation kit includes the following instruments and DIY tools:

Measures the amount of electricity used by a particular device to help understand its power consumption; Mechanical timer: Turns lamps, fans and other small devices off and on based on desired times to help save energy;

Reads the temperature to detect air leaks; Caulking gun and caulk: Caulk is a flexible material used to seal joints or seams against air or water leaks through cracks, gaps or joints;

Insulation fits behind the wall plate of light switches and outlets to seal off draughts of air that flow through switches; Weather stripping: Used to stop air leaks on objects that open and close, making heating and cooling your home more efficient;

“We are excited to partner with our local libraries to provide these free home energy evaluation kits to our customers,” said RMLD General Manager Greg Phipps. “We believe that by offering these kits, we can help our customers make more informed energy choices, conserve resources and save on their energy bills. This initiative aligns with our commitment to promoting energy efficiency and sustainability in our service area.”

Phipps said, “These tools and consumable items are designed to help borrowers assess and improve the energy efficiency of their homes.”

“By using the kit, homeowners can better seal the ‘envelope’ of their residences, increase comfort, reduce energy waste and gain insights into the energy consumption of various appliances and devices,” said Phipps. “This new home energy evaluation kit is a more modern and comprehensive version of RMLD’s previous offering, which included a kill-a-watt meter and a power strip. The expanded kit provides a wider array of resources and tools, allowing residents to better assess the energy efficiency of their home.”

All items from the kit can be purchased at a 20 percent discount from Reading Lumber Ace Hardware.

The home energy evaluation kits are available for checkout during the libraries’ regular operating hours. For more information on how to borrow a kit and to learn about RMLD’s other energy-saving programs, visit www.rmld.com or contact the Lynnfield Library at 1-781-334-5411.