TIBETAN CULTURE was one of many on display during a recent event at the Woodville School. (Fanny Graham Photo)

By NEIL ZOLOT

WAKEFIELD — Woodville Principal Matthew Carter and members of the elementary school community Tuesday briefed the School Committee on their recent multicultural fair.

It was held November 15 and was called We Are Woodville. “It was a fantastic evening, a celebration of who we are and our core values,” Carter said. The fair featured exhibits and performances from many countries and cultures represented by the Woodville community, including clothing, food, flags and music. 5th grader Nicholas Gold said it was “all the people coming together to learn about cultures. It was learning about people’s cultures.”

He performed in a dance that featured elements of three cultures, Brazilian, Dominican and Haitian.

His mother Sarina called the school “welcoming and inviting. It’s amazing; the atmosphere is great. It’s a big school, but everyone seems to know each other.”

Parent Estela Prifti, an immigrant from Albania, also appreciates the multi-cultural aspect of the school. “This activity raises student self confidence in that being from another country is part of the beauty of America,” she said of the fair. “This is the country I want to be in and want for my children. We are friends with each other no matter what language we speak.”

Parent Koel Mishra said her daughter, who was not born in India as she was, has learned about Indian culture through the fair and similar events. “Her knowledge of India has grown,” she said of her daughter, 2nd grader Elveera, who was at the meeting but too shy to speak.

These remarks elicited a heartfelt response of inclusion from School Committee member Kevin Piskadlo. “We grew up in this community and stayed,” he said of himself and many other residents of Wakefield. “To hear about this becoming your community gives me goosebumps.”

Mishra also related the planning for We Are Woodville, which began in the summer and proceeded through the fall. She gave Elveera credit in the planning and execution calling her “my right hand.”

“We also had extended family involvement, which is nice to see,” Carter added.

“We were looking at how we can support our school and make all our students feel welcome, so people can bring their whole selves to the community,” parent Myra Sessions told School Committee members.

Although planned for a smaller number, 250 people attended in the school cafeteria, to the surprise of the planning team. Sessions said people who attended “got a tour of the whole world. You got a sense of the richness of our community.”

There were also some exhibits from various American states, including Vermont, which is where Sessions is from.

Planning is already underway for 2023. “This is something I hope we can turnover year to year,” Carter said. A possible theme is making connections to the ancestry of the extended families of the students and school families.

He also said they may need to use the gym for the next fair, given how many people are interested.

Carter gave most of the credit for the fair to the parents and students. “It’s easy when people have fantastic ideas,” he said. “If people feel pride in the school, that’s meaningful. I’m proud of that.”

—————

At the outset of the meeting, in Public Comment, Wakefield Memorial High School sophomore Ahmed Othman briefed the members on some activities of the Wakefield Youth Council including helping older citizens by shoveling snow and park cleanups.

He also said Wakefield’s Youth Council has been so successful, other communities are making inquiries about emulating it. “We’ve been able to have an impact outside the town,” he said.

Another Youth Council activity is keeping other students updated on plans to build a new High School. “We should include student opinion,” Othman feels. “It’s for the students. For an old building the High School is in pretty good shape. Things have been exaggerated, but we need a new High School.” (It was built in 1960 as a Junior High.)

As to the expense, he said, “ Some sacrifices need to be made for future generations.”

His father, Salem, feels Othman’s involvement in the Youth Council “will help in the future, especially in applying to college. I like what he’s doing.”