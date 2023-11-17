MELROSE — Melrose Education Foundation’s annual Parent University is a morning of workshops for parents, caregivers and community members focused on education, parenting, community engagement and related topics. Parent U will be held in the Melrose High School Learning Commons, 360 Lynn Fells Parkway on Saturday, November 18 from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All parents, caregivers and community members are welcome. Workshops are relevant for everyone, even if you do not have students in the Melrose Public Schools. The event is free; registration is required. Learn more at melroseedfoundation.org.

This year, Parent U will kick off with a Keynote Address by Melrose Interim Superintendent John Macero. Hear from the Superintendent as he shares the state of our schools. As a career educator, Superintendent Macero brings a wealth of experience to Melrose, a background that offers insight into what works. He’ll share his views on where Melrose is today, and highlight some of the positives while acknowledging the challenges, as he discusses what he hopes to accomplish.

After the kick off, Parent U will continue with 2 workshop sessions. Attendees choose a workshop for each, with over 15 workshops to choose from. All Parent U workshops are presented by experts in their field. They cover a range of education and parenting topics relevant to children ages preschool through high school. This year, workshop topics include: 40 Developmental Assets, Build Resiliency and Help Your Child Thrive; Healthy Friendships: Helping Young People Build Them, Sustain them and Act as an Upstander; It’s All About the Benjamins, Unpacking the School Budget; The Nurtured Heart Approach: Transforming Difficult Behaviors/Igniting Success and Greatness in Each Child; Spreading Fun, Reducing Fear: The Unique Contribution Coaches Can Play in Supporting Anxious Athletes; Saving and Paying for College; City Budget 101; Crabby Kids: What to Do When My Kid Starts Snapping; An Evolving Understanding of Gender; Getting Started: Understanding the College Admission Process; Healthy Eating for the Whole Family; Restorative Practices: Using Restorative and Relational Practices with your Family; The Science of Reading; and A World of Difference.

For more information and to register, go to melroseedfoundation.org. Special thanks to a grant from the Melrose Cooperative Bank Foundation for support of Parent University. We look forward to seeing you at the Melrose Education Foundation’s Parent University on November 18!