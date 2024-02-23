BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High gymnastics team traveled to Burlington for the Middlesex League Championship Meet on Feb. 12 and had multiple standout performances on their way to a 7th place team finish.

“It can be challenging to attend Leagues with a roster of our size but our team made it seem easy,” said head coach Meg Delory. “Every member of our team was present and attentive, helping the meet to run smoothly while cheering and encouraging all competitors, not just our team.”

Leading the way for Wakefield were seniors captains Mia Rich and Cheyenne Toppi who both scored key points for the Warriors and brought home plenty of accolades.

Rich was named the Senior Gymnast of the Year, hitting a 9.0 on beam, an 8.55 on floor, an 8.2 on bars and an 8.4 on vault for an all-around place of 6th.

Toppi’s highlight was also reaching the 9.0 mark, on vault, and scoring an 8.35 on beam, 8.15 on floor and a 7.8 on bars to take 8th in all-around scoring.

“In their last high school gymnastics team competition of their career, Mia and Cheyenne delivered, hitting 4-for-4,” said Delory. “It was really special in a lot of ways but two highlights were Cheyenne’s 9.0 on vault, a season long goal finally reached, and Mia’s 9.0 on beam, which launched her beam average into qualifying range for State Individual Championships.”

Rich is the first Warrior gymnast to earn Senior of the Year in the league.

“In the years that I’ve coached, we’ve had so many talented seniors on our rosters but we’ve never had a gymnast named Middlesex League Senior of the Year,” said Delory. “To me, the Senior of the Year is an athlete well-respected by all gymnasts and coaches in the league for her dedication, talent and resilience, growth and sportsmanship inside and outside of the season. Mia is an exemplar for each of these things and more, and is so deserving of this recognition. We’re so proud of her and the way that she represents Wakefield in the sport of gymnastics.”

Overall, Wakefield’s team score was a 126.7, consistent of their average this season and a number they continued to improve on throughout the year.

Rounding out the scoring on vault were sophomores Liv Wall (8.25) and Kyler Dennison (8.15). Junior Michaela Lyons (8.1) and sophomore Cara Carangelo (7.8) also had strong vault routines.

Finishing in the top four after Rich and Toppi on bars was sophomore Sophia Tulipani (6.8) and Carangelo (6.4).

Also scoring on beam were senior Nicole Dowd (7.3) and sophomore Danielle McCauley (7.05). Tulipani (7.0) and Lyons (6.85) also had strong beam routines.

Wakefield’s second highest scoring event only to the vault was the floor were sophomore Victoria Grace (8.0) and Wall (7.3) finished up the scoring with Rich and Toppi. Dowd (7.2) and Carangelo (7.1) also had good routines on floor.

“All season long, our athletes persisted to accomplish their goals, never tiring in their efforts for new skills even with multiple meets each week in January,” said Delory. “Because of this, competitors including Cara Carangelo, Sophia Tulipani, Liv Wall, Tori Grace, Kyler Dennison, Michaela Lyons and Nicole Dowd were able to debut routines with higher start values than earlier in the season at Leagues. Their growth complemented the success of our veteran all-arounders, Cheyenne and Mia, and led us to a Leagues team score that was consistent with our season average.”

In the end, Wakefield concluded their season with plenty of highlights. The Warriors finished the regular season at 5-5, winning four of their last five meets including their last three in a row. Although Wakefield will certainly miss the success and leadership of their senior captains, their momentum at the end of the year will help the team build for future success.

“It’s been a joy to coach this team this year,” said Delory who finished up her first year at the helm after multiple as an assistant. “I’m looking forward to celebrating them at our team’s banquet and to the ways they’ll stay involved in the off-season by coaching at youth clinics and classes.”

Delory was also quick to shout out first year assistant coach Elise Rich.

“I couldn’t imagine the team’s success without my assistant coach, Elise Rich. She is an incredibly humble but undeniably talented coach and she helped motivate each competing member of our team to reach their potential this season.”

The Warriors are looking forward to continuing to build the program up for years to come.

“We are so fortunate to have gymnastics equipment at the high school and to have many young gymnasts and families who are willing to support our team’s fundraising goals by attending those clinics and classes that our alumni coach,” said Delory. “We even saw some of our fall youth class alumni in the stands at meets this season. Thank you so much for your support.”