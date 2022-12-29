WAKEFIELD — A road rage incident at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Salem Street resulted in two different versions of what unfolded yesterday morning.

A Stoneham woman told police that she was involved in a road rage incident outside the Dunkin’ Donuts at around 9:45 yesterday morning. The woman told police that after she made a gesture at a man in a Dodge Charger, she began to walk back to her car carrying cups of coffee. She claimed that the man then approached her, knocking the coffee out of her hand and causing her to fall and rip her pants and cut her leg. The man also allegedly kicked the woman’s car.

The man had a somewhat different version of events. He told police that he knocked the coffee out of the woman’s hand because he believed she was about to throw it at him. He also said that the woman fell as she was chasing after him.

Neither party wished to press charges.

——

At around 4 p.m. yesterday, a resident of the Colonial Point Apartments at 95 Audubon Road called police to report a missing and possibly stolen package. The woman said that she was notified that the package containing a $36-sweatshirt had been delivered to the lobby. But when she went to retrieve it, the package was nowhere to be found. The manager of the building will be checking security camera footage.

——

Just after 4 p.m. yesterday, police responded to minor, two-car accident on Nahant street involving a 2006 BMW driven by a woman from San Diego, California and a 1999 Honda Accord driven by a Lynn woman. Police assisted the drivers with the exchange of information.

——

At about 4:30 p.m. yesterday, a Walton Street resident reported that a caller attempted to scam him using the familiar ruse that a relative was in jail and needed money. There was no monetary loss and the callers relative was fine.