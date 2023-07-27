U.S. Navy Korean War veteran who loved to bowl and play cards

NORTH READING — Robert L. Cofer, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and cherished member of the community, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023 at the age of 91 years.

Robert lived a remarkable life filled with love, laughter and countless memories that will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Born on June 7, 1932, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Robert was the son of the late Owen and Bessie (Slack) Cofer. He was a proud veteran, serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War. His time in the Navy brought him to Massachusetts where he was stationed in Charlestown.

Robert settled in and around North Reading to start and raise his family and also spent 20 years living in Ocala, Florida. He owned and operated his own company, Cofer Associates, from 1971 until his retirement when his son took over the family business.

Robert had a deep faith. He was a parishioner of St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading and then at Wings of Faith Parish in Florida. He volunteered much of his time as Director of the Operation Compassion food pantry in Ocala and was a part of several mission trips to Romania.

Robert was a long-time New York Yankees fan, a talented bowler and an excellent card player. Poker nights with close friends were always a highlight. His greatest joy came from being with his family. Spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of his life.

In addition to being the beloved husband of 20 years to Cheryl (Vose) Cofer, he was the loving husband to the late Eleanor (Syder) Cofer, who passed away in 1996. He was the devoted father of Sheri Cofer; Roberta Marshall; Karen Hallmark and her husband Gil; Diane Panaro and her husband Tim; Robert Cofer, Jr.; Patty McDonald and her husband Paul; Eric Cofer and his wife Jodi; and the stepfather of Ryan Vose. He was the loving brother of Mary Bagley, Betty Cowherd and the late Lucille, Tommy, Elizabeth and Charles. He was the cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather to many and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a funeral Mass celebrating Robert’s life at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter St., North Reading, on Saturday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m., followed by Military Honors. Interment will be held privately and there are no visiting hours. A lunch collation will be held at Kitty’s Restaurant, 123 Main St., North Reading following the service.

For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.