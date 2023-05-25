U.S. Navy veteran, enjoyed traveling, reading and golfing

MELROSE — Ronald J. Vacca of Melrose, formerly of Everett, beloved husband of the late Sylvia A. (Finos), passed away on Sunday, May 21, at the age of 87.

Loving father of Ronald Vacca of Hawaii; Lauren and David Guiney of Florida; Christine (Sam) Bibb of Maryland; Donna and Mark Armstrong of Andover; Richard and Kim Vacca of Vermont and the deceased Tracy Vacca. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Colin, Ian and Jack Guiney; Presley (Bibb) Hackey; Reid, Trevor and Owen Bibb; Nichole (Phipps) Silva; Morgan and Zachary Phipps; and great grandfather of Hendrix Hackey; and Sophie and Audrey Silva. Predeceased by parents Herman (Hum) and Rita (Robitaille) Vacca; brother Frank Vacca; and sister Valerie Vacca- Fournier.

Mr. Vacca was a graduate of Everett High School, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and Suffolk University Law School. He also graduated from O.C.S. in Newport, RI and served 4 years as an officer in the U.S. Navy.

After completing his Naval Service, he joined his father, Herman Vacca, as a partner in Everett Fence Co. and worked there for 45 years. He also worked 16 years for the IRS.



His interests were many and varied. In high school he participated in sports, school and civic activities. In college he was active in extra curricular, fraternal and community activities. During both high school and college, he was elected to leadership positions in various activities. He has been an active member of the UMass Amherst Alumni Association where he served on the Board of Directors and Athletic Council.



As an active member of the Everett community, he was: member of the Everett School Committee for 10 years; member of the Everett High School Building Review Committee; president, Everett Parents Advisory Council for Academically Talented Children; president, Everett Youth Hockey; chairman, Everett Stadium Commission; charter member, ‘E’ Club of Everett; Everett Chamber of Commerce; board of directors, South Shore Center for Brain Injured Children; chairman, Shore Educational Collaborative; charter member, Crimson Tide Football Club; board of directors, Mass. Assoc. of School Committees; and member, Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Council. Mr. Vacca was also a member of the ANEFO & ECFA-EAIFO, high school and college football officials’ organizations.



In their retirement years, he and his wife Sylvia enjoyed traveling, both home and abroad and checking locations off their ‘bucket’ list. He was an avid reader and golfer, but the love of his life was Sylvia, who he took to his Junior Prom in 1953 starting their 66 year love story.



Funeral from Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., Everett on Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church 489 Broadway, Everett at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment in Glenwood Cemetery, Everett. For online condolences, please visit www.roccofuneralhomes.com.