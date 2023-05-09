Enjoyed tennis, golf and reading

Rosalie Katherine Nutile, (Kravish) age 88, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home with her family on May 7, 2023. She was born to parents John and Mary Kravish, on November 8, 1934 in Chelsea. She is pre-deceased by her two sisters, Joanna “Joan” Jankowski and Theresa Thacker.

She is survived by her devoted husband Richard Nutile and their three daughters: Karen de Garavilla of Downingtown, PA, Jacqueline Lapham of Amherst, NH and Gayle Nutile-Pimm of Chelmsford, MA. Sons-in-law Roger Lapham and Thomas Pimm, were loved by Rosalie, who treated them as sons of her own.

Richard and Rosalie were married for 67 years. They were the loves of each others’ lives and their relationship was beautifully enduring, love-filled, and admirable in many ways.

Together they have 8 grandchildren: Laura O’Connor, David de Garavilla, Joseph de Garavilla, Ashley Bender, Abigail DesCombes, Richard Lapham, Jared Pimm and Olivia Leahy. She was affectionately called “Nana” or “Nana Rose.” They also have 12 cherished great-grandchildren: Owen, Addy, Alec, Lillian, Allison, Harrison, Rowan, Levi, Leo, Maxwell, Weston and Marin.

Rose delighted in playing tennis and golf and was active in the local women’s league for many years. She was a reluctant skier, but partook to be with her family. Rose always had a book in her hand, as reading, particularly historical fiction, gave her great pleasure. One was likely to be asked to join her in a game of “cribbage” if they visited, as she was a passionate card game player. She had an energy for volunteering with a focus on supporting women and children. She nurtured young readers by establishing the first library at the Doyle Elementary School in Wakefield in the late 1960s. Somehow she also found the time to work at her husband’s dental practice, keeping the books and managing the office. Many people will remember her meticulous needlepoint pieces, worthy of a museum. They will be treasured by her family.

While her kindness and generosity were felt by many in the community, no doubt her family was the greatest recipient of her adoration. The impact of her principled way, her simple wisdom and her incredible spirit will continue to touch the generations that knew her, as well as those beyond.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, May 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to either the American Diabetes Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).