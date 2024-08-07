By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The permitting process for a new over-55 housing development on upper Main Street is progressing.

The 2022 Fall Town Meeting approved two zoning changes associated with the Sagamore Spring Golf Club that will allow Toll Brothers to construct an over-55 development on the eastern side of the golf course along with a clubhouse and an outdoor pool. The new 1301 Main St. development will be located on 36 acres and will consist of 66 detached units.

In addition to the 66 units, clubhouse and pool, the new development will also include private driveways, a private road, a stormwater management and will be receiving water from the Lynnfield Center Water District after the Board of Water Commissioners gave conditional approval for a water system extension permit.

While Toll Brothers originally proposed naming the new over-55 development The Regency at Lynnfield, the Planning and Conservation Department encouraged Toll Brothers to change the development’s name.

“The Planning and Conservation Department suggested that the development’s name be connected to the history and natural resources of Lynnfield,” said Planning Board member Amy MacNulty in an interview with the Villager.

MacNulty suggested in an email sent to Toll Brothers Director Dave Buckley and Toll Brothers Land Development Director Ted Merchant that the development’s name reference the Willis Woods conservation area on upper Main Street

“The history of Willis Woods begins with Thomas Willis, who came from England to the area in 1630 when he purchased this property,” MacNulty wrote in the email.

Morin-Cameron Group, Inc. Principal/Professional Engineer Scott Cameron said during a recent Planning Board meeting that the new over-55 development’s name has been changed to Willis Brook at Lynnfield.

Cameron recalled that Toll Brothers is requesting an Elderly Housing District Special Permit as well as Tree Preservation Bylaw and Scenic Road Bylaw permits from the Planning Board. He also said Toll Brothers is seeking the approval of an Order of Conditions from the Conservation Commission.

Additionally, Cameron said Toll Brothers will be requesting a Special Permit for Willis Brook’s wastewater treatment system from the Board of Health.

“We are approaching the runway to the finish line,” said Cameron. “We are hopefully getting close.”

Cameron said Toll Brothers is requesting variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals for Willis Brook’s road width and sign dimensions. He said the road width variance would allow the development to have a “24-foot wide, conventional width road that has two 12-foot lanes.” He said the road will include Cape Cod-style curbing, one 5-foot sidewalk and two landscape strips.

“The Zoning Bylaw is written in such a manner that the driveway for a senior housing project has 30-feet of pavement, and that 30-feet pavement shall consist of two 5-foot sidewalks and 20-feet of road,” said Cameron. “I don’t know when that was written, but roads are typically not 20-feet anymore. We are providing 30-feet of pavement, but it’s in a different manner than what the bylaw spells out. Twenty-feet just wouldn’t be wide enough, and it would create a safety issue being that narrow.”

Cameron said the roadway’s design will allow the Fire Department’s apparatus to enter and exit the Willis Brook development safely.

Planning and Conservation Director Emilie Cademartori said the roadway’s layout will be similar to a traditional subdivision.

Cameron said the development’s sign “will be visible so that drivers on Main Street can see it.”

“However, the bylaw only talks about a 6-inch by 24-inch sign, which isn’t big enough,” said Cameron. “What we are proposing is more of a decorative sign that is 2-feet by 5-feet that will be on a stone pedestal. It’s not overwhelming. It’s very well done, and we don’t think it is out of character for the neighborhood. The sign will allow drivers on Main Street to see the project’s entrance so they are not braking at the last minute. It will be illuminated at night.”

Cameron said the sign variance request will make the development’s intersection “safer because of the additional visibility.”

“It is setback far enough so it will not impact sight lines for people entering or exiting the driveway,” said Cameron.

Planning Board Chair Page Wilkins expressed her support for the sign variance request.

“I think it’s a good idea to have the sign and have it lit as long as it is not overly bright,” said Wilkins.

Planning Board Vice Chair Kate Flaws agreed.

“Anything that draws attention can also slow people down,” said Flaws.

In response to a question from Wilkins, Cameron said Willis Brook will have a standard street sign as well.

Cameron said Toll Brothers is also seeking a Special Permit request from the ZBA because the over-55 development will be located in the Groundwater Protection District.

“What the Special Permit criteria boils down to is we are treating stormwater runoff,” said Cameron. “It is more or less in full compliance with the town’s stormwater standards. The project is going to capture and treat 100 percent of the runoff from all the roofs, roads and sidewalks. It will go through a stormwater management system.”

The Engineering Corp (TEC) Strategic Land Planning Director/Professional Engineer Peter Ellison, who is conducting a peer review on behalf of the town for the project, did not object to the Special Permit request.

The Planning Board voted not to oppose both variance requests and the Special Permit request Toll Brothers will be seeking from the ZBA. The ZBA discussed the three requests on Tuesday, Aug. 7, taking place after deadline.

Cameron said Toll Brothers still has to provide the Planning Board with information about “traffic calming measures” for Willis Brook.

“It will cover things such as a flashing light, speed bumps and trying to keep cars off of the sidewalk in front of the golf course,” said Cameron.

Cademartori said Police Chief Nick Secatore and Department of Public Works Deputy Director/Town Engineer John Tomasz will be weighing in on the traffic calming measures.

After the discussion concluded, the Planning Board unanimously voted to continue the public hearing on the Willis Brook development to Wednesday, Aug. 28.