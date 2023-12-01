Make-A-Wish child will serve as Grand Marshal during tomorrow’s tour of Wakefield

WAKEFIELD – Santa and his elves are set to bring holiday cheer to kids of all ages during Santa’s Wakefield Tour sponsored by the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday morning, December 2. The tour will feature Santa and his helpers as they travel through Wakefield beginning at 11 a.m.. at Wakefield Memorial High School. The town wide tour will wind through a number of main streets before ending back at the high school.

Santa’s Wakefield Tour will include Grand Marshal Brayden, a Make-A-Wish recipient child who will lead Santa/s sleigh. The Tour will be led by the Wakefield Police Department, and tour sponsors will serve as Santa’s “reindeers” as they accompany him throughout the route. The Wakefield Fire Department, Wakefield Municipal Light Department, Department of Public Works and others will also participate.

Toys for Tots collection boxes will be placed along the route where local residents and friends can donate new unwrapped toys for the Wakefield Police Department’s annual collection. The boxes will be placed along the route in designated locations a half-hour before the tour begins and will be collected after Santa passes by. The drop off locations include Wakefield Memorial High School, in front of the Greenwood School and in front of the Dolbeare School.

The tour route will include the following streets: Hemlock Road, Farm Street, Old Nahant Road, Oak Street, Greenwood Avenue, Pitman Avenue, Main Street, Chestnut Street, Prospect Street, Church Street, Main Street (Lakeside), Lowell Street, Vernon Street, New Salem Street, Butler Avenue, Water Street, Farm Street and Hemlock Road.

Spectators are advised that they will have a better view of Santa on the passenger side of the route. The specific route is accessible on the Wakefield Area Chamber website www.wakefieldareachamber.org and the Town website at www.wakefield.ma.us

Santa will travel aboard a sleigh supplied by Designer Lawn Sprinkler Service, the Grand Marshal will travel with Make-A-Wish sponsor Sal Barbagallo of Subaru of Wakefield, and tour reindeers will include the following sponsors: The Savings Bank, Wakefield Co-operative Bank, Floramo’s Restaurant, Subaru of Wakefield, Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, HD Physical Therapy, First Financial Trust.

“The Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce is happy to once again bring some holiday cheer to the Wakefield community during this special holiday season,” Executive Director John Smolinsky said. “We appreciate the help and support of the Town of Wakefield, as well as the Wakefield Police, Fire Department, WMGLD, DPW, and our sponsors.”

“We are so pleased to partner with the Chamber in bringing a little holiday spirit to our citizens both young and old, in a safe manner.” Wakefield Town Administrator Steve Maio added.

Additional information can be obtained on the Chamber website www.wakefieldareachamber.org.