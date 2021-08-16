By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – Glavia Smith, director of Wakefield’s METCO program, appeared at last week’s School Committee meeting to provide an update.

As with many students, there was some learning loss among the METCO students during the last year school year under the hybrid model of in-person and remote learning, Smith noted. But she said teachers and staff were very supportive of the students.

In addition, the district did offer summer school to make up some of the learning loss. Ten METCO students participated, Smith said, and “loved the program.”

The return to modified in-person instruction last spring did give the six METCO seniors the ability to participate in senior end-of-year activities, Smith observed. All six are going on to higher education, she reported.

In all, 61 students participated in the Wakefield METCO program during the 2020-2021 school year, Smith noted.

Ten new students are enrolled in the METCO program for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, Smith said, bringing the total number of students to 63.

Smith said that on Aug. 23 a METCO open house will be hosted with participating families in the auditorium at the Galvin Middle School. Masks will be required.

METCO, Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, was incorporated in 1966 as a voluntary desegregation program under the laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. METCO promotes the integration of suburban schools while affording the opportunity to Boston resident youth a suburban public education. There are more than 37 communities in Massachusetts that participate in the METCO Program. Currently, there are over 3,300 students enrolled in METCO. The central administrative office is located in Roxbury, MA.

Children are placed in METCO towns after their parents have enrolled them in the program through the METCO Inc. central office. Over the years, there have been over 9,000 students who have gone through different town programs, have graduated, many have earned higher educational degrees and in turn enrolled their children in the METCO Program. Often times, parents place their children on this list at birth, as the value of a child being educated in a suburban community is enormous.

METCO provides the opportunity for a quality, integrated, public school education for African American, Latino and other children of color, as well as suburban children in participating towns.

The program offers Boston and suburban students opportunities to learn together and develop an understanding and appreciation of various cultures. METCO also provides opportunities for closer understanding, cooperation, and sharing between urban and suburban parents, children and citizens in the Metropolitan Boston area.

Wakefield’s schools joined the METCO program in 1969.