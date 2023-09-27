THE ROWE FAMILY’S hand-cranked apple cider maker is operated by Dana Rowe as Emma McGilvreay, 17, adds in the apples. It was part of the display at the Trinity Church booth at the Apple Festival. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
THE NRHS MARCHING BAND, now comprised of more than 60 members, debuted a portion of their new fall show at the Apple Festival. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
COME FLY AWAY. The Windbird collection, handcrafted by Robert Lexth, was a popular booth at the Apple Festival. Each colorful bird is designed to withstand year-round New England weather. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
A FAN FAVORITE! Pony rides provided by Dawn Sylvester have been a staple enjoyed by generations of kids at the Apple Festival for nearly 30 years. Keeping the tradition going is Brynn Auger, 7, riding Artie the Party who is led by Dawn. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
TEEN POTTER Erin Putvinski enjoyed her debut at the Apple Festival. An art teacher introduced her to the craft four years ago. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
BLACK BELT Mia Ledoux, 12, impressed the crowd with her solo Shushi no Kon Sho routine as part of the martial arts demonstration by students from Cervizzi’s Martial Arts. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
THE NORTH READING Sustainability Group hosted an informational booth geared toward all ages at the Apple Festival, including information about rain barrels available from the DPW. From left: Chris “Doc” Stevenson, Aakash Pillai, Usha Pillai, Janet Stevenson and Grace Terranova. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
BOY SCOUT TROOP 750 members pitched a table tent above their cider stand and also hosted kids’ games and demonstrated how to cook over an open flame using a dutch oven. From left: Simon Tisdale, 14, Anthony Spina, 16, Liam Steele, 13, Chris Vitale, 17 and Assistant Scoutmaster Max Murphy, (Maureen Doherty Photo)