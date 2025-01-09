WAKEFIELD — The School Department learned this week of a cybersecurity breach involving PowerSchool, the system provider for local students’ and teachers’ information.

Officials are very concerned since that information has been compromised. PowerSchool is hosting webinars about the various issues involve.

Following is an email sent out by John Weiner, Technology director for Wakefield Public Schools.

“The Wakefield Public Schools has been informed about a national cybersecurity breach in late December involving our student information system provider, PowerSchool. Our Director of Technology has confirmed that Wakefield teachers’ and students’ information has, along with potentially millions of others across the country, been compromised. While we have limited details at this time, we do know that neither social security numbers or financial data were part of this information breach. We believe that addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses may have been compromised as part of this so please be aware of possible email and phone scams in the coming weeks.

“This news, and the delay in which it was reported to us by PowerSchool, is extremely concerning. We are consulting with our cybersecurity partners this afternoon and we’re attending Powerschool webinars…and will share more details as soon as more information is available.”

Following is the alert send to the School Department by PowerSchool:

Dear Valued Customer,

As the Technical Contact for your district or school, we are reaching out to inform you that on December 28, 2024, PowerSchool become aware of a potential cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to certain information through one of our community-focused customer support portals, PowerSource. Over the succeeding days, our investigation determined that an unauthorized party gained access to certain PowerSchool Student Information System (“SIS”) customer data using a compromised credential, and we regret to inform you that your data was accessed.

Please review the following information and be sure to share this with relevant security individuals at your organization.

As soon as we learned of the potential incident, we immediately engaged our cybersecurity response protocols and mobilized a cross-functional response team, including senior leadership and third-party cybersecurity experts. We have also informed law enforcement.

We can confirm that the information accessed belongs to certain SIS customers and relates to families and educators, including those from your organization. The unauthorized access point was isolated to our PowerSource portal. As the PowerSource portal only permits access to the SIS database, we can confirm no other PowerSchool products were affected as a result of this incident.

Importantly, the incident is contained, and we have no evidence of malware or continued unauthorized activity in the PowerSchool environment. PowerSchool is not experiencing, nor expects to experience, any operational disruption and continues to provide services as normal to our customers.

Rest assured, we have taken all appropriate steps to prevent the data involved from further unauthorized access or misuse. We do not anticipate the data being shared or made public, and we believe it has been deleted without any further replication or dissemination.

We have also deactivated the compromised credential and restricted all access to the affected portal. Lastly, we have conducted a full password reset and further tightened password and access control for all PowerSource customer support portal accounts.

PowerSchool is committed to working diligently with customers to communicate with your educators, families, and other stakeholders. We are equipped to conduct a thorough notification process to all impacted individuals. Over the coming weeks, we ask for your patience and collaboration as we work through the details of this notification process.

We have taken all appropriate steps to further prevent the exposure of information affected by this incident. While we are unaware of and do not expect any actual or attempted misuse of personal information or any financial harm to impacted individuals as a result of this incident, PowerSchool will be providing credit monitoring to affected adults and identity protection services to affected minors in accordance with regulatory and contractual obligations. The particular information compromised will vary by impacted customer. We anticipate that only a subset of impacted customers will have notification obligations.

In the coming days, we will provide you with a communications package to support you in engaging with families, teachers and other stakeholders about this incident. The communications package will include tailored outreach emails, talking points, and a robust FAQ so that district and school leadership can confidently discuss this incident with your community.

We understand that you may have additional questions as a result of this update. FAQs are available on PowerSchool Community. Additionally, we will be holding webinars with senior leaders, including our Chief Information Security Officer, to address additional concerns.

In the meantime, please reach out to your Customer Success Manager (CSM), Support, or other established PowerSchool contact should you have any questions. We will be sending communications later today to other stakeholders in your organization who are responsible for other PowerSchool products notifying them of no impact to the other PowerSchool products.

We are addressing the situation in an organized and thorough manner, and we are committed to providing affected customers with the resources and support they may need as we work through this together.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership.

Sincerely,

Hardeep Gulati

Chief Executive Officer

Paul Brook

Chief Customer Officer

cc: Mishka McCowan

Chief Information Security Officer