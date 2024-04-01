BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Donald Wong announce that Wakefield Public Schools will be receiving a $15,000 Evaluate and Select High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) Network Support Targeted Grant through the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

This grant will help Wakefield Public Schools to identify high-quality, comprehensive, core curricular materials. The funding may be used for acquiring new curricular materials as well as for staff stipends and training.

“Utilizing high-quality course curricula is a key component of providing an excellent education to our students,” said State Senator Jason Lewis, who serves as the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Education. “I’m thrilled that the Wakefield schools were selected to receive this competitive state grant.”

“As a former teacher and mother of two students, I am especially mindful of the critical role that quality curricular materials play in supporting our students’ learning,” said State Representative Lipper-Garabedian. “I am pleased to see Wakefield Public Schools receive this grant to support both staff and students.”

“I am also excited to hear that the Wakefield Public Schools will be receiving this grant money from DESE,” said State Representative Donald Wong. “In a time where we are experiencing so many cuts we are grateful for any grant money to help support our local schools.”