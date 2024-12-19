MELROSE—The Melrose High wrestling team returns to 2024-5 in fine form, already taking two league wins and competing strongly in the annual Ashland Early Bird Tournament.

Melrose is 2-0 in league play following a blowout over Wilmington on Dec. 12 and a convincing 57-16 win over Lexington on Tuesday.

They return with a young team, though led by four seniors including Alejandro Lopez, Emmanuel Guzman and captains Quinn Fogarty and Marco Albanese. Joining in captain duties are juniors Scotty Santos and Johnny Moraes.

Santos is already off to a great start, unbeaten in his weight class while Albanese only has one loss. Moraes, Albanese and junior Jack Shea have been named as Mass Wrestling players to watch.

Santos took gold at Ashland with a first place finish against all competition with 3 pins and one a tech fall in the 215 weight class. Marco Albanese, nearing his 100th career win, earned silver with a second place finish in the 157 class. Among those who also placed were Quinn Fogarty (4th) Jack Shea (4th) Luke Brodeur (4th) Luke Kelly (5th) and Owen Savage (6th)

“We had two in the finals at Ashland and 7 kids placed,” reports head coach Larry Tremblay. “It wasn’t as good as our efforts in other years but it was great to get our younger wrestlers exposure against Div. 1 teams.”

This follows a blowout home opener victory against Wilmington on Dec. 12 when Melrose topped the Wildcats 71-6.

It was a great day for freshman as three of them, Brennan Secour, Luke Mestjian, and Parker Siebel all earned their first varsity wins. Melrose also got wins from sophomore Owen Savage, junior Luke Brodeur, junior Jack Shea, sophomore Cian Sullivan, sophomore Luke Kelley, junior Amar Lakacha senior captain Marco Albanese, senior captain Quinn Fogarty, junior captain Scott Santos and junior Alejandro Lopez.

“Right now we are perfecting our technique, especially with our younger players. We have a deep bench,” says Tremblay.

At press time Melrose had traveled Lexington and came up victorious 57-16 with details unavailable. Melrose will now compete in the Annual George Bossi Holiday Tournament this weekend, starting Friday. On New Years Eve they will compete at the Beverly Super Quad before returning home on Jan 3 to face Winchester.

Melrose, having covered all weight classes this winter, should be considered a contender for another league title, which they have claimed in several past years.

“We will be in the hunt for the league, sure,” says coach Tremblay. “But the whole league is good this year. There is talent on teams like Woburn, Reading, Arlington and obviously Wakefield. Not having any holes on the roster is an advantage.”