FIVE-YEAR-OLD identical twins Izzy and Olivia recently met with Santa at his local headquarters on the Common. Children are welcome to visit Santa Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 23. Sponsored by the Wakefield Lions Club. (Mark Sardella Photo)
