By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board unanimously approved extending Town Administrator Rob Dolan’s contract during a Jan. 23 meeting.

Select Board Chair Joe Connell said the extension will add another year onto Dolan’s contract, which will run from Feb. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2026.

“The extension runs for a minimum of two years as allowed by the Town Charter,” said Connell.

Dolan, who served as Melrose’s mayor for 16 years, began his tenure as Lynnfield’s top municipal official in February 2018. He succeeded former Town Administrator Jim Boudreau, who left Lynnfield in December 2017 after accepting a similar position in Scituate.

Connell said the extension will give Dolan a 2 percent raise, totaling $216,750, this year. He earned $212,500 last year.

“The contract addresses the salary compensation by granting the town administrator a 2 percent increase,” said Connell.

The Select Board approved giving Dolan an $18,000 raise last year, which increased his salary from $194,500 to $212,500. Prior to approving last year’s raise, Select Board member Phil Crawford examined the salaries of 15 towns that are similar in size to Lynnfield while serving as chair. He, Connell and Select Board member Dick Dalton came to the conclusion that Dolan was being underpaid.

According to the amended contract, Dolan’s “annual base salary may increase in an amount to be determined by the board, on the basis of merit and/or market conditions affecting town administrator salaries in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” before Feb. 1, 2025.

Dalton expressed his support for extending Dolan’s contract.

“This is a very fair agreement that is being proposed,” said Dalton. “It is in line with what all of our town employees are getting with respect to an annual wage increase. Based on Rob’s outstanding performance, I think an extension is in order.”

Crawford agreed.

“I think it is very fair,” said Crawford. “It is in line with everyone else. Our town administrator has done a fantastic job and continues to do so.”

Connell said the town is “very fortunate” to have Dolan leading the community.

“We are so fortunate,” said Connell. “We can’t thank you enough for coming to our town.”

After the discussion, the Select Board approved extending Dolan’s contract from Feb. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2026.

Dolan thanked the Select Board for extending his contract.

“I just want to thank this outstanding Select Board and the people of Lynnfield for the privilege to work here,” said Dolan. “This is a great town. I look forward to giving all of my effort to the people of Lynnfield. Having been elected in the past, I just want to thank these three members who I have watched for six years. I know how hard they work and how committed they are. Their decisions are focused on what is in the best interest of this town so it can move forward and prosper. Thank you for the opportunity gentlemen.”