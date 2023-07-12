By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Select Board reappointed 18 town employees to their respective positions during a recent meeting.

The town officials who were reappointed were Town Clerk Linda Emerson, Assistant Town Clerk Sue Lagorio, Interim Town Treasurer/Collector Rosemary Kenney and Animal Control Officer David Crockett. Fire Chief Glenn Davis was reappointed as emergency management director. Police Capt. Christopher DeCarlo was reappointed as assistant emergency management director.

The Select Board also reappointed Building Inspector Joseph O’Callaghan, Building Department Assistant Scott Fitzpatrick, Building Department Assistant Daniel Kelly, Wiring Inspector Arthur Skinner, Wiring Inspector Assistant Thomas Minnear, Gas and Plumbing Inspector Stanley Kulacz and Gas and Plumbing Inspector Assistant Kurt Romano.

Special Police Officers Thomas Canning, Timothy Foley and Alfred Scotina were also reappointed to their positions. The Select Board also reappointed Constables Paul Minsky and Ronald Small.

New manager OK’d

The Select Board also approved a change of manager request for Temazcal Tequila Cantina.

Atty. Kevin Cloutier said Temazcal Tequila Cantina requested that Ueberte Ramos be approved as the MarketStreet Lynnfield eatery’s next general manager. He recalled that Rebel Restaurants, Inc. is Temazcal’s parent company.

“Rebel Restaurants is pleased to bring Mr. Ramos forward,” said Cloutier. “Mr. Ramos has the support of not only the local restaurant at MarketStreet, but also Rebel Restaurants.”

Cloutier said Ramos is 36 years old.

“Mr. Ramos was born and raised in Brazil, and graduated from high school in Brazil,” said Cloutier. “He moved to the United States in 2005, and became a full citizen last year. He has been married for seven years, and has two children.”

Cloutier said Ramos has worked in the restaurant business for the past 18 years.

“That is half of his life,” said Cloutier. “Mr. Ramos has done everything you can do in a restaurant. He washed dishes when he was starting out, and has worked the line in the back of the house. That is a really good place to cut your teeth in the restaurant business. He has also spent a lot of time behind the bar. That is really important when it comes to transitioning to a licensed managerial role because municipalities want to make sure managers are complying with liquor laws. That is something Mr. Ramos has a lot of experience with after having been a bartender and bar manager.”

Cloutier said Ramos has worked for Tezmacal Tequila Cantina for the past nine years.

“The company places a lot of value and trust in Mr. Ramos’ ability to run a good restaurant,” said Cloutier. “The board should feel confident with approving him as manager.”

Select Board Chairman Joe Connell said Cloutier gave Ramos “a great endorsement.”

“We have had remarkable support from all of the restaurants at MarketStreet for everything we have asked of them when it comes to noise, discipline and lights,” said Connell. “We are truly lucky here in Lynnfield to have MarketStreet with all of these great restaurants.”

Select Board member Dick Dalton concurred with Connell’s viewpoint.

“As someone who was in the business, it’s great to see somebody doing all of the jobs in the back of the house and working their way up,” said Dalton. “It’s great you have worked at Rebel Restaurants for the past nine years. There is a lot of turnover and a lot of change in the restaurant industry, and I am very sure they are glad to have you on board. Welcome to Lynnfield.”

Select Board member Phil Crawford agreed.

“Not only does the nine years say something about your character, but it also says something about the restaurant group too,” said Crawford. “Just make sure you adhere to the local rules and watch out for overserving alcohol. That is what we really stress up here is the bar management part. Temezcal does a great job with the food and does a great job with the bar. Just continue that.”

After the discussion, the Select Board unanimously approved the change of manager request.

“Best of luck to you,” said Connell.