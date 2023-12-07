WAKEFIELD — Northeast Metro Tech Culinary students served up a special Thanksgiving luncheon for local veterans recently.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Culinary students opened the Breakheart Inn to 58 veterans from the Town of Wakefield and Saugus Veterans group and the Veteran’s Administration. Culinary students have been providing lunch to veterans on Thanksgiving for over five years.

“Serving this lunch to our Veterans is the highlight of our year,” said Culinary Department Head Elizabeth Beals Henderson. “We consider it an exceptional honor to serve those that have served our country.”

The lunch menu included salad with balsamic vinaigrette, followed by a roasted turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, house-made cornbread stuffing, roasted butternut squash and house-made cranberry sauce. Dessert consisted of coffee and freshly baked pumpkin pie with whipped cream.

Beals said students were excited to serve and meet local veterans, and that they especially enjoyed that two Northeast Metro Tech faculty, Mark Rooney and Jim Clark, were among the veterans that were served.

“This luncheon is very special to us because it is so important to show our appreciation to those who have served our country,” said Principal and Deputy Director Carla Scuzzarella, who also attended the luncheon to speak with veterans. “I am proud of our Culinary students for producing such a great meal, and for showing so much respect to those who have earned it.”