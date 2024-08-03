THE NORTH SHORE SKATING CLUB Crystal Blades Theatre on Ice team won the silver medal at the U.S. Figure Skating National Theatre on Ice competition in Evansville, Indiana in June. The Crystal Blades were second after the choreographic exercise and second after their free skate, finishing with 66.35 points to become the 2024 U.S. Theatre on Ice Intermediate Division Silver Medalists. Front row, from left, coach Faye Greel, Claire Halsey of Lynnfield, Jenna Butter of Lynnfield, Victoria Ruisi of Lynnfield, Aarya Dalvi of Lexington, Willa Whitcher of Gloucester, Grace Benjamin of Reading, Zoe Wynn of Lexington, Remy Long of Reading, coach Gillian Robidas and coach Kate McSwain. Back row, from left, Paige Rattey of Tewksbury, Remy Yeh of Medford, Karolena Gomez of Lynnfield, Christa Iacopucci of Medford, Elyse Benjamin of Reading, Tessel Van Schaaik of Somerville, Natalia Gregorio of Middleton, Nicole Pinheiro of Winthrop, Jasmin Mittelman of North Andover, Marissa Hao of Lexington, Naia Gibson of Rockport and Hailey Gagnon of Wakefield.