WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ cross country team had six Middlesex League All-Stars this season.

Ending terrific cross country careers as 2023 All-Stars were seniors Michael Arria, William Mezikofsky, Ollie Polster and Liam Taggart.

Also making the All-Star list and ready to lead the Warriors next season are juniors Andrew Nett and Brandon Nett.

Wakefield won the Middlesex League Freedom Division championship this season with a perfect 6-0 regular season record. They went on to take 4th at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, 3rd in the Div. 2B State Championship and 6th in the Div. 2 All State Championship.